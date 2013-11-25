Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens to a reporter's question during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country's economy is recovering moderately and making steady progress towards meeting the bank's 2 percent inflation target.

"Japan's economy is projected to grow at a pace above its potential," with a virtuous cycle of production, income and spending likely to continue, Kuroda said in a speech at a seminar.

Kuroda also said he did not have a clear answer yet on how to detect financial imbalances or what measures best revitalize corporate financing, stressing the need to share insights among Japanese and European policymakers.

