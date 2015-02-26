Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida speaks during an interview with Reuters at the bank in Tokyo November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

YOKOHAMA, Japan The Bank of Japan should not expand stimulus further just to hit its 2 percent inflation target at a set timing, a board member said, joining other policymakers who see no rush to meet its ambitious goal.

Koji Ishida, a dissenter when the BOJ surprisingly eased monetary policy in October, also said the central bank will eventually have to taper aggressive asset purchases once inflation accelerates towards the target.

"The BOJ is pressing the accelerator to the floor now. But if inflation picks up pace, there will come a time when it will have to gradually take its foot off the accelerator," he told business leaders in Yokohama on Thursday.

The BOJ has stood pat since October's expansion of its "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE) program to prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent price growth slowdown, from delaying an end to deflation.

But oil prices have kept falling, pressuring the BOJ to ease again to meet its pledge of hitting 2 percent inflation during the fiscal year to begin in April.

DECLINING OIL PRICES

Ishida said he saw no need to act in response to oil-price declines because they benefit the economy in the long run by boosting households' disposable income.

"The need to adjust policy arises when... from a long-term perspective, there is a big risk that Japan will fail to achieve price stability under sustained economic expansion," he said.

"We don't peg policy to a specific timing or pace for hitting our 2 percent inflation target."

Ishida told reporters the BOJ should not ease policy just because inflation briefly slips below its target, and instead should focus on long-term price trends.

He cast doubt on the argument by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that consumers will boost spending once the BOJ's money printing fuels expectations prices will rise.

"What happened in reality was that once prices rose, consumers began to withhold spending," Ishida said.

A veteran banker with market expertise, Ishida was among four of nine board members who opposed the BOJ's October easing, wary of the cost of expanding the radical stimulus program.

The view has exposed a rift inside the BOJ on how quickly to act on signs inflation is slowing.

Kuroda dismissed the idea that some BOJ board members doubt the feasibility of QQE.

"There has been no discussions in the board that our stimulus was ineffective, could be ineffective or that the program should be altered," he told parliament on Thursday.

