Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the country's trend inflation is rising steadily as the economy continues to recover moderately.

"Japan is steadily wiping out a deflationary mindset," Kuroda told parliament, maintaining his optimistic view on the outlook ahead of the central bank's rate review next week.

The BOJ is expected to hold off on expanding monetary stimulus at the April 30 meeting even though the central bank is likely to trim its inflation forecast for this fiscal year, sources have told Reuters.

