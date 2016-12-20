Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and offered a brighter view of the economy on Tuesday, signaling its conviction that a weak yen and a rebound in overseas demand will heighten prospects for a solid recovery.

"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend," the central bank said in a statement announcing its policy decision.

That was more upbeat than its assessment made on Nov. 1, when it said that while Japan's economy continued to recover moderately as a trend, some weaknesses were seen in exports and output.

In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained the 0.1 percent interest it charges on a portion of excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank.

At the two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday, it also left unchanged its 10-year government bond yield target of around zero percent.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)