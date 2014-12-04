Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato speaks during an interview with Reuters at the central bank in Tokyo September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

KOCHI, Japan Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said consumer inflation may stall until around the middle of next year due to slumping oil prices, underscoring the stiff challenge the central bank faces in meeting its ambitious price target.

But Sato, who voted against easing policy in October, warned that focusing too narrowly on short-term price moves could be counter-productive as the BOJ is already buying "excessive" amounts of government bonds.

"It's inappropriate to tie monetary policy decisions too much to monthly consumer price moves," he told a news conference after meeting business leaders in the western Japan city of Kochi on Thursday, suggesting that several months of weak inflation data won't warrant additional monetary easing.

The former market economist also signaled discontent over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to delay a second sales tax hike initially planned for next year, warning that there was little the BOJ can do if investors sell bonds en masse on the view the country was losing control over its finances.

"It's markets, not the government or the BOJ, that determines whether Japan is abiding by its commitment to fiscal consolidation," he told business leaders in Kochi.

The BOJ stunned markets by expanding stimulus in October to prevent sliding oil prices and weak domestic demand from delaying achievement of its 2 percent inflation target.

But market players doubt whether the BOJ can hit the target during the next fiscal year from April 2015, as the central bank predicts, with the economy having slipped into recession in the third quarter.

Sato said he voted against easing in October because the economy was improving at the time, and for fear that buying too much bonds will give markets the impression the BOJ was monetizing public debt.

He also repeated his long-held belief that the central bank's price target is a flexible one with some room for allowance, a view that runs counter to Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's argument that the BOJ ought to and can hit the price goal next year.

"Prices reflect the state of the economy and are not a variable that can be directly controlled by a central bank," Sato said.

Sato has been skeptical of setting a timeframe for meeting the BOJ's price goal ever since it adopted its quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) in April last year. He was among those who dissented to the BOJ's tight-vote decision on Oct. 31 to expand stimulus.

