A man looks at his mobile phone as he walks past a display window outside a luxury brand store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A woman holding an umbrella walks in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The Bank of Japan trimmed its economic growth forecast but held off on offering fresh stimulus on Wednesday, anticipating a pick-up in consumption will nudge inflation toward its 2 percent target.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained his optimism the economy will emerge from a soft patch in the current quarter, helping inflation hit his target by around September next year.

While cautiously upbeat on China's growth prospects, he urged Beijing to continue liberalizing its markets despite the recent stock turbulence.

"Unless there is a huge delay in market liberalization, China must and can engineer reforms that are in line with structural changes in its economy," Kuroda told reporters.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its pledge of expanding base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($648 billion) via aggressive asset purchases.

Defying market scepticism over its rosy outlook, the central bank maintained its forecasts for inflation to reach its target in the fiscal year beginning in April 2016.

Japanese policymakers, who had braced for market turbulence from Greece's debt crisis and China's stock market rout, were relieved when Beijing's rapid-fire support steps restored a measure of calm to its markets and Athens clinched a last-minute conditional bailout.

Nodding to signs of weakness in external demand, the BOJ offered a slightly gloomier view on exports and output to say they have been "picking up albeit with some fluctuations."

But Kuroda remained upbeat on the global outlook, pointing to data showing China's economy grew a better-than-expected 7 percent in the second quarter.

"Export and output growth have moderated somewhat, but we expect this to be temporary," he said. "I absolutely don't think the weakness will continue in July-September and beyond."

UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

Japan's economy likely entered a soft patch on weak exports and household spending, though analysts expect growth to pick up in July-September as rising wages lift consumption.

While the BOJ expects robust U.S. demand to prop up growth in Japan's Asian export markets, pessimists in the board fret that shipments may remain soft for longer than expected given China's economic woes.

A quarterly review of its long-term forecasts underscored uncertainties surrounding the BOJ's projections.

The BOJ cut its growth projection for the current fiscal year to March 2016 by 0.3 percentage point to 1.7 percent, reflecting an expected stagnation in April-June growth.

It also cut by 0.1 point to 0.7 percent this fiscal year's consumer inflation forecast. Among the nine policymakers, the two who had been most bullish on the outlook cut their forecasts, according to a range of the board's projections.

The price estimate for fiscal 2016 was trimmed by the same margin to 1.9 percent, and that for fiscal 2017 to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent.

The BOJ expects inflation, which has ground to a halt, to accelerate later this year as the effect of last year's oil price falls dissipate, but analysts doubt price growth will pick up as quickly as the BOJ projects and some expect more stimulus.

"The BOJ will likely have to downgrade these inflation forecasts again," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"Since Kuroda is sticking by his 2 percent inflation target, this would imply more monetary easing at some point."

