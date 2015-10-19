Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda points at a reporter during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country's economy was expected to continue recovering moderately even though the slowdown in emerging markets was weighing on exports and output.

"The BOJ's quantitative and qualitative easing is exerting its intended effects," Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since expanding its massive stimulus program in October last year. With inflation having ground to a halt on slumping oil prices, the central bank remains under pressure to ease again ahead of a rate review next week.

