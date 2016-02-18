A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

FUKUOKA, Japan Bank of Japan board member Koji Ishida said negative interest rates would do little to nudge firms into boosting investment or taking on risk, underscoring divisions in the central bank over last month's radical policy change.

Ishida, a former commercial banker, was among four in the nine-member board who voted against the BOJ's decision to adopt negative rates.

"Private-sector interest rates are already very low, so the policy won't necessarily lead to increases in capital expenditure," Ishida told reporters after meeting with business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan, on Thursday.

Ishida also said he was doubtful on whether expanding stimulus at a time when market volatility was so high could reverse the market's risk-aversive sentiment.

Rather, the BOJ should be mindful of the risk of destabilizing Japan's banking system by maintaining ultra-loose policy for too long, he said.

"The main business model of banks is to lend ... Any policy aimed at keeping interest rates low would hurt bank profits," Ishida said.

"What's important is to end deflation as soon as possible and normalize interest rates," he said.

Concern over China's slowdown and the impact of slumping oil costs on resource-exporting nations have drove down global equity prices including those in Tokyo, undermining the wealth effect of the BOJ's earlier monetary easing steps.

Ishida warned that prolonged global market turbulence could hurt household and corporate sentiment.

But he said sharp declines in energy costs were beneficial for a fuel-importing country like Japan, adding that concerns the current oil rout may trigger a global recession were overdone.

"We've seen several cases in the past where a spike in oil prices pushed the global economy into recession. But we've never seen slumping oil prices trigger recession," he said in a speech to the business leaders.

On stubbornly weak wage growth in Japan, Ishida blamed the country's unique labor market system. Rigid labor laws make it difficult to lay off permanent employees, so companies tend to offer beneficial treatment to retain them.

That gives the employees an incentive to stay at the company instead of switching jobs to seek higher pay, limiting job mobility in Japan, Ishida said.

"We must change the job market framework so that there is a smooth transition of labor, via wages, to highly-productive companies from low-productivity companies," he said.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he expects the positive effects of the negative interest rate policy to gradually spread to the economy and inflation.

In comments to an upper house financial committee meeting on Thursday, Kuroda dismissed wider criticism that the policy was a failure amid a surge in the yen.

"The policy effect (of negative interest rates) is appearing" in the form of declines in bond yields, he said.

