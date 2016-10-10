TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the central bank may push back the forecast date for which it plans to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Kuroda said "it may take slightly more months to reach the 2 percent rate," in an interview with Bloomberg. The BOJ currently forecasts that the 2 percent inflation goal will be reached in the coming fiscal year, which will run through March 2018.

The BOJ governor has repeatedly said there was strong uncertainty on whether the target could be met within such a timeframe, signaling it could be pushed back again when the central bank reviews its growth and inflation forecasts in October.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)