TOKYO The Bank of Japan would flood markets with cash and offer further monetary stimulus on any signs of contagion from Europe's debt crisis, but otherwise is seen standing pat on policy next week to save its options to support a fragile economic recovery.

Slowing exports, worsening business sentiment and soft capital spending are challenging the central bank's view that the world's third-largest economy will recover early next year.

But many in the bank feel conditions have not worsened enough to warrant an immediate policy response, after the central bank eased monetary policy two months ago.

Here are possible outcomes from its December 20-21 policy meeting:

POLICY ON HOLD

POSSIBILITY: HIGHLY LIKELY

The BOJ is bracing for a prolonged period of market turmoil with no end in sight to Europe's debt crisis, and sees a global credit crunch as a real potential risk.

That is all the more reason the central bank wants to save its ammunition in case it needs to fight contagion or the pain from Europe's crisis intensifies next year.

If the BOJ were to ease policy later, the most likely step would be to top up its asset buying scheme, under which it buys government and private debt. But that won't be easy.

Its previous two auctions to buy corporate bonds fell short of its target despite 9 trillion yen left to offer to meet the scheme's 20-trillion-yen target ($256 billion) by the end of next year, a sign it is offering more money than banks can swallow.

It can probably expand the scheme only once or twice more if it were to continue boosting purchases of corporate debt along with government bonds. That means it will want to save that option for as long as possible.

MARKET REACTION: No significant moves in bond yields or the yen.

EASE POLICY BY BOOSTING ASSET PURCHASES

POSSIBILITY: LESS LIKELY

The BOJ still clings to its view that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery but is less convinced it will pull out of the doldrums around spring next year, with the global slowdown now spreading to emerging economies -- Japan's key export markets.

Many in the bank are counting on support to growth from fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March earthquake, but that may not be enough to offset weakening overseas demand.

The central bank may offer a bleaker assessment on the economy or stronger warnings on risks, as the murky outlook is already hurting business sentiment and prompting companies to trim capital expenditure plans. [ID:nL3E7ND2PE]

Pessimists in the board may call for immediate action, although it would take a renewed yen spike or sharp falls in Tokyo stock prices for the BOJ to ease now.

MARKET REACTION: Bond yields and the yen may briefly fall but the reaction would be short-lived as the only surprise would be the timing, given that many in markets factor in further easing some time early in 2012.

EASE POLICY WITH MORE AGGRESSIVE STEPS

POSSIBILITY: HIGHLY UNLIKELY

The BOJ is ready to take bolder steps if Europe's debt woes trigger a global shock that hits Japan like after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Options include buying shares directly from banks to protect their balance sheets, or buying government and corporate bonds more aggressively -- possibly by targeting those with longer dates until maturity under the asset buying scheme.

But these are not immediate possibilities and would emerge only in the case of a severe market shock.

MARKET REACTION: The surprise move would knock down bond yields and the yen.

($1 = 78.1100 Japanese yen)

(Editing by Tomasz Janowski)