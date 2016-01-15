TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he was closely watching the economic fallout from recent declines in commodities prices, as they were causing disruptions in global financial markets.

"Recent declines in commodity prices are having quite a big impact on resource-exporting nations and causing some disruption in global financial markets, so we need to watch developments carefully," he told parliament.

Kuroda offered a sanguine view of China's economy, saying it was likely to maintain stable growth as a whole as policymakers still had room to deploy more stimulus measures.

