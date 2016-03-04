Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he is not thinking about pushing interest rates further into negative territory now.

"The economy is a living thing, so we'll always scrutinize risks and won't hesitate to adjust policy if necessary to achieve our price target," Kuroda told parliament.

The BOJ stunned markets by adopting a negative interest rate policy in January to reflate the economy out of stagnation and achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation target.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)