Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will reduce the number of policy-setting meetings it holds each year to eight from the current 14, starting next year, in line with a trend among global central banks.
The Japanese central bank also said it will issue long-term economic and price forecasts in January, April, July and October each year. Now, it issues such reports in April and October.
The European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve also each hold eight policy-setting meetings a year.
Under current law governing the central bank's operations, the BOJ now holds one meeting each month except for April and October, when it holds two meetings.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)
BEIJING China's factory sector lost momentum in April, with growth slowing to its weakest pace in seven months as domestic and export demand faltered, a private survey showed on Tuesday.