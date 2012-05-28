TOKYO Bank of Japan policymakers agreed to ease monetary policy in April to ensure the economy resumes a recovery, but signaled a pause by complaining of "misunderstanding" in markets that they will keep offering monetary stimulus automatically until 1 percent inflation was in sight, minutes of the meeting showed.

At the April 27 meeting, the BOJ boosted asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($126 billion), offering its second stimulus in just over two months in a show of its determination to achieve its 1 percent inflation target set in February.

Central bank policymakers agreed that Japan's economy was gradually heading for a recovery with consumer prices expected to rise as a trend, minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.

But they decided to act to ensure that such positive momentum in the economy is sustained given various uncertainties over the outlook, such as the chance of tensions over Europe's sovereign debt crisis triggering a renewed yen rise, it showed.

"Members shared the view that uncertainty over domestic and overseas economies are high, especially the effect of overseas developments including from financial and commodity markets," according to the minutes.

The April monetary easing followed one in February, when the central bank set a 1 percent inflation target and boosted its asset-buying program by 10 trillion yen.

The BOJ took the actions despite signs of economic recovery and justified them as aimed at showing its determination to beat deflation, fuelling market expectations that it will continue to ease sporadically until 1 percent inflation was foreseen.

In a sign of irritation over such views, some board members said that despite "various speculation" in the market, the BOJ must guide policy in light of its objective of achieving sustainable economic growth accompanied by stable prices.

"Members made note of some misunderstanding that the BOJ would continue to increase the size of its asset-buying program automatically until it judged that 1 percent inflation will be in sight," the minutes showed.

"They agreed on the need to fully explain that it makes its policy decision after carefully assessing economic and price developments ... and risks, taking into account the fact that the effect of the BOJ's policies appear on the economy and prices with a certain time lag," it said.

But the government kept up pressure on the central bank for further action to support the fragile economy, with a finance ministry official present at the meeting calling for continued "vigorous and decisive" measures to achieve 1 percent inflation, the minutes showed.

The central bank stood pat at a subsequent meeting in May, saving its ammunition in case Europe's deepening debt crisis warrants further supportive action to defend the economy.

($1 = 79.6000 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Jacqueline Wong)