Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday the central bank is ready to ease monetary policy further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, while scrutinizing risks to the economic and price outlook.
On the British vote to leave the European Union, Nakaso said the BOJ will work closely with domestic and overseas authorities and ensure that steps are taken to stabilize markets, including through using existing swap arrangements with other central banks.
Nakaso made the remarks in a speech at a meeting of Japanese trust associations.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration on Thursday set the clock ticking toward a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.