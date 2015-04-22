Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda points to a reporter during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

LONDON Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.L), the world's second largest maker of aero engines, said Chief Executive John Rishton would retire in July, and be succeeded by Warren East, the former leader of Britain's biggest listed technology company ARM ARM.L.

East, who has been a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce since January 2014, was chief executive of ARM between 2001 and 2013, and oversaw the growth of the Cambridge-based firm into a leading developer of chips for companies like Apple (AAPL.O).

Rishton, who stands down on July 2 to seek a change in lifestyle, has been chief executive of Rolls-Royce since 2011, overseeing a difficult period for the company.

The British company, second to U.S. group General Electric (GE.N) in aero engines, warned in February that profits could fall as much as 13 percent this year, on top of a 8 percent drop last year, which it blamed in part on lower oil prices.

The engineer said uncertainty had increased for its customers in areas such as oil and gas, marine, mining and construction, and orders had been delayed or cancelled.

But it has performed better in its aero engines business, and last week the company won a $9.2 billion order to supply engines for 50 A380 aircraft for Dubai's Emirates airline [EMIRA.UL].

East will receive a base salary of 925,000 pounds ($1.38 million) a year, plus a pension and will be eligible for a performance-related bonus, the company said, adding the benefits were in line or below those offered to Rishton.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)