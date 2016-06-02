KUSHIRO, Japan Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Thursday the government's decision to delay next year's sales tax hike will not affect the central bank's monetary policy decisions.

"Our monetary policy is conducted solely for the purpose of achieving medium-term price stability. Fiscal policy does not hold dominance over monetary policy," Sato told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kushiro, northern Japan.

A former bond strategist, Sato was among those in the nine-member board who voted against the BOJ's decision in January to add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying program. The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since then.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)