MATSUE, Japan Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said the central bank can hold off on expanding stimulus to reach its inflation target as robust consumption makes firms more confident about raising prices, and will help offset the drag caused by weak oil prices.

Shirai, considered to be one of the more pessimistic of the nine members on the board on the outlook for the economy, said the central bank may consider easing policy if the uptrend in inflation expected by the BOJ fails to materialize "at all."

Shirai said she personally expects inflation to hit the BOJ's 2 percent target by around June 2017, three months later than the central bank board's official forecast.

But the BOJ did not need to respond to the delay with additional easing because it is blamed largely on renewed falls in energy prices, which benefits households and companies by lowering fuel costs, she said.

For the time being, the BOJ can hold fire since the windfall from falling energy costs will give companies more room to raise wages, allowing households to boost spending, she said.

"Now is a time where we would closely monitor whether prices will exhibit a rising trend under the current accommodative monetary policy," Shirai said in a speech to business leaders in Matsue, western Japan, on Wednesday.

The former International Monetary Fund economist said sluggish demand in emerging Asian economies will cap exports in the near-term, keeping any recovery in Japan's economy moderate.

Weak machinery orders and a decline in capital expenditure in April-June GDP data suggest some companies may delay spending on equipment, partly because surging construction and labor costs make it hard for them to make ends meet, she said.

Still, business confidence is holding up and companies are becoming more keen to raise prices as households become more accepting of higher prices, underpinning the economic recovery, she said.

The BOJ has stood pat on policy since expanding its massive stimulus program in October last year, even as consumer prices slide on renewed declines in energy costs and weak exports push the economy into recession.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)