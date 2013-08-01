TOKYO Japan will try not to increase its government debt issuance over the next two years, according to a draft government report meant to be a roadmap for tackling the worst public debt problem in the industrial world.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is struggling to stimulate the long-sluggish economy now while beginning to rein in a public debt that is 240 percent of GDP.

The government "will make utmost efforts from both the expenditure and revenue sides" to prevent new debt issuance from exceeding previous-year levels for fiscal 2014, starting next April, and fiscal 2015, according to the draft report, described to Reuters by several people who have seen the document.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Wednesday that the report, expected to be presented to Abe's cabinet on August 8, said the government would aim to narrow its budget deficit by 8 trillion yen ($81 billion) in order to keep a promise to halve the budget deficit - excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by fiscal 2015.

Fiscal reform is one of the biggest economic issues facing Abe.

His program of drastic monetary easing and heavy government spending has boosted the stock market and consumer sentiment and shown early signs of accelerating growth in the world's third-biggest economy. But many in government worry that if Japan does not begin to get its tattered finances in order, investors could revolt.

A key part of the fiscal-reform debate centers on whether to double the national sales tax over two years, as agreed last year. The fiscal-reform draft report says only that: "The decision will be based on a comprehensive review of the economic situation."

Abe has said he does not want the mid-term reform plan to tie his hands on the tax decision, which he said will be a "difficult" choice.

He is expected to present the fiscal plan, which seeks a primary budget balance by March 2021, to his counterparts from the Group of 20 big industrial and developing countries at a September 5-6 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

(Writing by William Mallard and Elaine Lies; Editing by Edmund Klamann)