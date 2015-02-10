TOKYO Japan is set to miss budget-balancing pledges in coming years, government forecasts showed on Tuesday, underscoring the difficulty in reducing the country's huge debt burden, despite growth policies that have boosted tax revenues.

Separate sets of government calculations, seen by Reuters, show the government's budget remaining in deficit and general revenues falling short of spending for the fiscal year to March 2021, the target year for a return to surplus.

Under a previous government, parties including the one now headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set targets to return annual budgets to surplus in order to whittle down an accumulated public debt that is more than twice the country's gross domestic product - the heaviest burden in the industrial world.

But even under rosy growth assumptions, Cabinet Office calculations for medium- to longer-term planning purposes predict a primary deficit - which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing - of 1.6 percent of GDP for 2020/21.

The baseline forecast is a deficit of 3.0 percent of GDP.

Calculations in July forecast a 2.9 percent deficit under the higher growth assumptions with a baseline forecast of a 1.8 percent deficit.

Finance Ministry calculations, submitted to a panel of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, forecast that even with economic growth of 3 percent a year, 2020/21 general budget spending will exceed tax and other revenues by 40.8 trillion yen, widening from a 36.9 trillion yen shortfall forecast for the coming fiscal year.

Abe, as part of the government's fiscal-reform drive, raised the national sales tax in April to 8 percent from 5 percent.

But the move sent the world's third-biggest economy into its sharpest recession since the global financial crisis, forcing Abe to postpone by 18 months a planned further hike to 10 percent that was to have occurred this coming October.

Due to boost given by "Abenomics" to growth, the government is widely expected to meet its interim goal of halving the primary budget deficit as a proportion of GDP from 2010 levels in the coming fiscal year.

But the ministry's projections bolster the view that the final stages of budget-balancing will be much tougher.

"The message behind these numbers is that we need to raise revenue and cut spending to fill the gap in our finances," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

"It is a question of whether the government will say specifically how much pain is involved or simply try to get by with a vague promise of fiscal reform," Muto said. "I think Abe's government will choose the latter."

In January of last year, the ministry forecast 2020/21 shortfalls of 42.9-45.8 trillion yen, depending on whether the government undertook spending reforms, assuming robust annual economic growth of 3 percent.

Japan's economy shrank at an annual rate of 1.9 percent in the three months to September, the most recent data showed, as the effect of the sales tax hike lingered.

Economists in a recent Reuters poll forecast a 0.7 percent contraction this fiscal year, rebounding to 1.6 percent growth next fiscal year.

Assuming 1.5 percent annual economic growth, Tuesday's ministry calculations forecast a revenue shortfall of 42.3 billion in 2020/21.

