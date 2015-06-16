TOKYO Japan will increase spending on reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake by 6.5 trillion yen ($52.6 billion) in the five-year period starting from next fiscal year, a government source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government will fund 3.2 trillion yen of this increase by shifting money from the national budget to a special account for reconstruction work and selling some state-owned assets, the source told Reuters.

The remaining 3.3 trillion yen will be funded by using money left over from a reconstruction budget that ends this fiscal year, the source said. The government is expected to approve this plan later this month.

Reconstruction spending is a sensitive subject for the government because some residents have criticized the lack of progress so far in restoring destroyed towns and infrastructure.

However, Japan's public debt burden, which is the worst among major economies, makes it difficult to increase spending without straining finances even further.

The government has already spent 25.5 trillion yen on reconstruction and clean-up from a nuclear disaster caused by the earthquake, which devastated large swaths of the country's east coast.

The government will also consider issuing more debt for reconstruction work, but has not decided the details, the source said.

