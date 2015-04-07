Trump signs spending bill, averting government shutdown
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $1.2 trillion spending bill approved by Congress, averting a government shutdown that would have begun at midnight.
TOKYO Japanese and Chinese finance officials are expected to meet in early June and are likely to discuss the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Chinese counterpart, Lou Jiwei, as well as working level officials from international finance, the budget and tax bureaus will participate in the talks in Beijing, the Nikkei said.
Japan and China are arranging the talks around June 6 and it would be the first time in more than three years to hold such a high-level finance meeting between the two nations, according to the Nikkei.
Japan plans to decide on whether to join the AIIB through a summit with the United States later this month and a Group of Seven finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting, the report said.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.