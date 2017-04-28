FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at Columbia Business School in New York City, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

TOKYO Japan and China will hold a bilateral finance dialogue on May 6 on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the Asian Development Bank in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

The dialogue will be attended by senior finance ministry and central bank officials from both countries, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"We will discuss a wide range of issues including the economic and financial situations of Japan and China, and economic policies. We want to strengthen coordination between the finance authorities of both countries," he added.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)