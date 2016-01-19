A Chinese national flag flies as workers clean the windows of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Barry Huang

TOKYO Japan and China are negotiating a resumption of a ministerial meeting focusing on economic affairs in Tokyo this month, which would be the first such meeting in five-and-half-years, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Taro Aso, Japan's finance minister and deputy prime minister, and his Chinese counterpart as well as the foreign ministers of both countries will participate, the paper reported without citing sources.

The expected meeting comes as worries over China's economic slowdown roil global financial markets. The agenda is likely to include bilateral coordination on economic, environmental and trade affairs, the paper said.

"It was agreed at last November's leaders' meeting to hold Japan-China high-level economic dialogue at an early stage and resume mutual visits. However, at the present stage, the dates have not been decided," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he had no information to offer.

The finance ministers are also expected to discuss whether to resume a bilateral currency swap arrangement between the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China, the paper said.

The ministerial economic dialogue has been held roughly once a year until 2010 but has not taken place since then, after territorial disputes strained bilateral relations.

