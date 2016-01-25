Chinese 100 yuan banknotes and a Japanese 1,000 yen banknote are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

TOKYO Japan and China are working to create a new framework to bring together government and central bank officials to discuss economic policy coordination, such as steps to stabilize the yuan, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

The move, which comes as concern over China's economic slowdown jolts financial markets, could help ease market strains by signaling that Asia's two largest economies are working together closely to stabilize global growth.

Japan hoped to assist China's efforts in reducing excess capacity and reorganizing state-owned companies through the new framework, while China would aim to draw more direct investment from Japan, the Nikkei said.

The pair hoped to reach an agreement in March to create the new framework by the end of this year, which would also address issues like taxation, the paper said.

The Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China could use the dialogue to discuss resuming their yen-yuan currency swap arrangement, it said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Tait)