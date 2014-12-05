TOKYO Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 0.4 point in October from the previous month, rising for a second straight month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment, slipped 1.6 points in October from the previous month.

