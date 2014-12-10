Consumers are seen in a shoe shop at a shopping district in Tokyo August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence in November worsened for a fourth straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, showing the April sales tax hike is continuing to weigh on sentiment.

The Cabinet Office cut its view on the consumer confidence index, saying it is showing weak movement.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.7 in November, the lowest since April.

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

