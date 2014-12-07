A woman counts Japanese 10,000 yen notes in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO Japan's current account recorded a surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments.

The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen ($6.85 billion), against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a Reuters poll.

In the same period a year earlier, the current account logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen.

For the full tables, see the MOF's website of here

(1 US dollar = 121.6600 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)