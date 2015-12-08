U.S. small business borrowing stalls in March
Borrowing by small U.S. firms stalled in March, as business owners remained cautious about investing amid policy uncertainty, data released on Monday showed.
TOKYO Japan posted a current account surplus for the 16th straight month in October as the trade balance swung to a surplus, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday.
The current account surplus stood at 1.46 trillion yen ($11.84 billion), up from a 846.4 billion yen surplus in October last year.
The median forecast was for 1.66 trillion yen.
U.S. real estate investment trust Duke Realty Corp said on Monday it would sell its medical office building assets to Healthcare Trust of America Inc , an owner and operator of medical offices, for $2.8 billion in cash.