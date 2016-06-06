New home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
TOKYO Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Monday he was closely watching movements in foreign exchange markets.
The yen jumped to a one-month high against the dollar of 106.35 after a disappointing U.S. jobs report prompted investors to rule out the chance of a hike in U.S. interest rates this month.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON The Trump administration believes its budget plan will boost economic growth by fostering capital investment and creating jobs for workers who gave up their job hunts during tough times, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.