TOKYO Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Monday he was closely watching movements in foreign exchange markets.

The yen jumped to a one-month high against the dollar of 106.35 after a disappointing U.S. jobs report prompted investors to rule out the chance of a hike in U.S. interest rates this month.

