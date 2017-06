Japan's newly-appointed Economic Minister Motohisa Furukawa arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO The Japanese government's projection of economic growth of 1.7 percent in the fiscal year beginning next April takes into account an expected rise in spending ahead of a planned sales tax hike, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday.

Last week, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government pushed through a controversial plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent by 2015.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)