A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, in this August 2, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/Illustration/Files

TOKYO A Japanese government official said on Wednesday that there was no talk about the yen at the Group of 20 meeting held in Shanghai last weekend.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, reportedly said there was talk about the Japanese currency at the G20 meeting. But the Japanese government official said Dijsselbloem denied the report and said he was misquoted.

(Reporting by Takeshi Umekawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko)