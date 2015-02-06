People try out laptops displayed at an electronics retail store in Tokyo November, 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's economy was expected to rebound in the final quarter of last year from two consecutive contractions as private consumption overcame a sales tax shock and exports bounced back, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Analysts expect economic growth data due Feb. 16 will confirm the economy had already hit bottom and was emerging from recession late last year after an unexpectedly severe reaction to April's sales hike to 8 percent from 5 percent.

"The pace of recovery in consumer spending picked up and exports expanded, so both domestic and external demand contributed to growth," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

He expects the economy will keep its moderate recovery in January-March led by mainly domestic demand from consumer spending and companies' capital expenditure.

"Firms' capital spending will likely improve gradually. Large corporations enjoy strong earnings thanks to a weak yen. If this spreads to small and medium-sized firms, capex overall will rise."

The economy is seen to have expanded an annualized 3.7 percent in October-December last year, according to the median forecast of 23 economists in the Reuters poll.

The expected growth would follow an 1.9 percent annualized contraction in July-September and a 6.7 percent contraction in April-June, which was the sharpest fall since January-March, 2011.

The annualized figure translates into a 0.9 percent growth from a 0.5 percent fall in the previous quarter, according to the poll.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the economy, is seen have grown 0.7 percent in the final quarter, following a 0.4 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Capital expenditure is seen rising 1.0 percent, the first expansion in three quarters, from falls of 0.4 percent and 4.7 percent in the previous quarters.

External demand is expected to add 0.3 percentage point to growth in the quarter, compared with 0.1 percentage point in July-September.

The Cabinet Office will release the data at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Indicators due next week include key data such as machinery orders and the current account balance.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was seen rising 2.4 percent in December from the previous month, according to the poll.

That compared with a 1.3 percent rise in November and a 6.4 percent drop in October.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders is seen to have risen 5.9 percent in December, which would be the first increase in three months.

The Cabinet Office will announce the data at 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 12, when it also releases companies' forecasts for January-March core orders.

The finance ministry will publish December's current account balance on Monday, which is seen as likely to show a surplus of 358 billion yen ($3 billion).

A weak yen could have boosted income from overseas investment and export expansion may trim the trade deficit, analysts said.

($1 = 117.2900 yen)