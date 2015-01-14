U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
TOKYO Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that Japan must tackle drastic reform on both spending and tax revenues to achieve its aim of balancing the primary budget by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.
Aso was speaking to reporters after the cabinet approved a record $812 billion budget for the coming fiscal year from April featuring a cut in new borrowing to a six-year low, in a bid to balance growth and fiscal reform.
Aso said the budget was expected to allow Japan to halve its primary budget deficit excluding new bond sales and debt servicing in the coming fiscal year, but the budget-balancing goal in 2020/21 would be extremely difficult to achieve.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.