Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday the Bank of Japan's adoption of negative interest rates is intended to make sure money flows through the economy.
Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said it will take more time to analyze the impact of negative rates but it is already starting to affect mortgages and auto loans.
He also said the adoption of negative rates shows the central bank's strong determination to beat deflation.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores as customer visits increased and online purchases accelerated.