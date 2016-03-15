TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday the government wanted to carefully analyze how the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy will impact the economy.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, declined to comment on the outcome of a monetary policy meeting ending on Tuesday, saying the BOJ was responsible for monetary policy.

Ishihara also said financial market moves, including foreign exchange, have been rough since the start of the year.

The Bank of Japan is set to hold off cutting interest rates at a policy meeting ending Tuesday, sources say, as it scrambles to soothe market jitters caused by January's surprise decision to adopt negative interest rates.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)