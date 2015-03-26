TOKYO The availability of jobs in Japan rose to the highest in more than 20 years and the jobless rate edged down in February, government data showed on Friday.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.15 from 1.14 in January, to reach the highest level since March 1992. The result matched the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The number of new job offers fell 3.5 percent in February from previous month but was up 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in January, compared with the median estimate of 3.5 percent.

