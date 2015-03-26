Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
TOKYO The availability of jobs in Japan rose to the highest in more than 20 years and the jobless rate edged down in February, government data showed on Friday.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.15 from 1.14 in January, to reach the highest level since March 1992. The result matched the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters.
The number of new job offers fell 3.5 percent in February from previous month but was up 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in January, compared with the median estimate of 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Stanley White and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.