TOKYO Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 3.3 percent in February, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for 3.2 percent, matching the rate in January.

The jobs-applicants ratio was 1.28 in February, unchanged from the previous month, which was the highest in 24 years, separate data by the labor ministry showed. The median estimate was for the ratio to rise to 1.29.

