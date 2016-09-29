TOKYO Japan's jobless rate inched up in August and the availability of jobs was unchanged, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent in July, which was the lowest level since 1995. It matched the median forecast of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.37 in August, unchanged from the prior two months, which was the highest level since 1991, separate data by the labor ministry showed. It also matched the median estimate of economists.

(Reporting by Sumio Ito and Tetsushi Kajimoto)