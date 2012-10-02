European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
MILAN European shares slipped on Monday as an early boost from energy shares faded, and banks fell, led lower by Spain's Banco Popular on concerns that it could be wound down.
TOKYO Newly appointed Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima sounded a cautious note on the idea of the Bank of Japan's buying foreign bonds as a method of future monetary easing.
"From the standpoint of the current BOJ Law, careful consideration would be needed," he told a news conference after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Jojima's remark comes a day after newly appointed Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said that such purchases represent one option for easing, and that the yen's strength had gone too far.
The BOJ, which eased monetary policy last month, will hold its next policy-setting meeting this week.
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
LONDON The dollar recovered from last week's seven-month lows on Monday, edging up against the euro and yen, but still looking exposed to any renewed optimism from a European Central Bank policy meeting this week.