Bank of Japan (BOJ) new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda arrives at a doorstep after he receives an appointment letter from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that it is too early to discuss the central bank's exit strategy from aggressive easing as consumer prices are still very far from its two percent inflation target.

"As a central bank, we have to mindful of the risks associated with different policies, but it is too early to talk about exit strategy now," Kuroda said in the upper house of parliament. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)