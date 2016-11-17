Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens a reporter's question during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he does not have to accept gains in Japanese government bond yields simply because U.S. Treasury yields are rising.

Kuroda, speaking to the upper house financial affairs committee, also said the BOJ could raise or lower its target for 10-year government bond yields depending on economic conditions.

Kuroda spoke after the BOJ launched its first fixed-rate debt purchasing operation to bring down bond yields.

