TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday he is not currently thinking of taking additional steps to ease monetary policy.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, reiterated his view that in the future he is prepared to adjust monetary policy if needed.

Kuroda also said the BOJ's negative interest rate policy would do a lot to lower interest rates and lending costs.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)