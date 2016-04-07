TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would take additional monetary easing steps if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target with an eye on risks to the economy and prices.
"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, although some weaknesses are seen in exports and output," Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.
The BOJ stunned markets by deciding in January to add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying program in a fresh attempt to reflate the economy and accelerate inflation toward its ambitious 2 percent target.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)