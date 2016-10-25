Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda attends IMFC plenary during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - RTSRHJ7

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the central bank would continue with monetary easing under its new policy framework to achieve the 2 percent inflation target quickly, according to a Cabinet Office official.

Kuroda was quoted as telling a meeting with cabinet ministers that the BOJ will keep monetary conditions very accommodative in order to support the Japanese economy.

The central bank last month revamped its policy framework by targeting a bond yield curve instead of base money - or the pace of its money printing.

