TOKYO Japan will ease yen loan conditions for infrastructure projects in Asia, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, underlining a strategic move by Tokyo to compete with the new Beijing-led development bank as regional demand for investment grows.

The plan comes after Japan lost the bid to build Indonesia's first fast-train in late September because Beijing provided a $5 billion loan without guarantees.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will unveil the new measures on yen loans at the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit meeting in Malaysia at the weekend, the sources said on condition of anonymity because the plan was not finalised.

To facilitate yen loans to cash-strapped developing countries, Japan will make flexible application of the rule that currently requires a 100-percent loan guarantee from a borrower's government, the sources said.

Tokyo will also shorten the processing period by half from the current three years, they said.

In May, Japan unveiled a plan to provide $110 billion in aid for Asian infrastructure projects to be invested over 5 years as it eyes the development of the new China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

