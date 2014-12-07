TOKYO Japanese bank lending rose 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 481.697 trillion yen ($3.97 trillion).

Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:

NOV OCT SEP

Banks including shinkin: +2.7 +2.3* +2.3

Banks excluding shinkin: +2.8 +2.4* +2.4

(*) Denotes revised figures

To view the full tables, go to

here

($1=121.41 Yen)