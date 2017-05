FILE PHOTO: Men work on a scaffolding as cranes are silhouetted against the sky at a construction site in Tokyo, Japan, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

TOKYO, - Japanese bank lending rose 3.0 percent in March from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 513.060 trillion yen ($4.68 trillion).

Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:

To view the full tables, go to here

(Stanley White)