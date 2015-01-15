TOKYO Japan's core machinery orders rose less than expected in November due to declining orders in the manufacturing sector, suggesting companies are still cautious about capital expenditure due to worries about domestic demand.

The 1.3 percent rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 5.0 percent rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4 percent decline in October.

Lackluster business investment suggests that the economic recovery will be weak after an increase in the sales tax last year triggered a shock recession - a worry for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Policymakers have said that a rebound in consumer spending, higher corporate profits, growing capital expenditure and a pick-up in exports will underpin growth this year. However, early signs point to a challenging outlook.

"Capital expenditure has been on the recovery path since the summer last year, but now we are starting to see some signs of caution," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"There are lingering concerns about domestic demand. Some companies may also be worried about a slowdown in China."

Orders from manufacturers fell 7.0 percent in November, faster than a 5.5 percent decline in the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed.

Orders from the services sector rose 0.5 percent in November, following a 7.5 percent decline in October.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, tumbled 14.6 percent. The median estimate was for a 5.8 percent annual decline.

The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery orders, saying the recovery is showing signs of stalling.

If business investment remains weak, more economists could start to question Abe's argument that his policies are leading to a revival of Japan's hollowed-out manufacturing sector.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)