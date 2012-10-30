Energy stocks provide support as European shares open flat
MILAN European shares steadied in opening deals on Monday, helped by a rise in energy stocks prompted by growing tensions in the Middle East, while public holidays reduced activity.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to pursue strong monetary easing to achieve its goal of a 1 percent rise in the consumer price index.
Maehara, speaking to reporters, said the government would closely examine declines in industrial output to determine the performance of the overall economy.
The Bank of Japan is expected to ease monetary policy on Tuesday by expanding asset purchases as slumping exports and declining factory output heighten pressure for bolder action to support an economy on the verge of recession.
Maehara will attend the meeting. Under the laws governing the BOJ, representatives of the government can attend BOJ meetings but cannot vote on monetary policy.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SEJONG South Korea's new government announced a 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) fiscal stimulus package on Monday, increasing social welfare subsidies and taking steps to deliver on President Moon Jae-in's election promise to create 810,000 public sector jobs.